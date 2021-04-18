Decentraland (MANA) Price Up 22% This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $864.00 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00067851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00682571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,513 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

