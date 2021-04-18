Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.39. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.06. The company had a trading volume of 150,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.46. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $348.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

