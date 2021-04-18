Deeper Network (DPR) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00278664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00717845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,048.41 or 1.00518216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.67 or 0.00839359 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

