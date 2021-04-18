Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $383.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

