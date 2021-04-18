DEJAVE One Day Volume Hits $1,940.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 2% against the dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for approximately $1,784.10 or 0.03215679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1,940.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00273498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.47 or 0.00714596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.67 or 0.99847602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.03 or 0.00848986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.