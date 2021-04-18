DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $443,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.04.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

