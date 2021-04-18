DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $967,000 Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evergy were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 879,353 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

EVRG stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

