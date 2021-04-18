DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 25,011 South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.