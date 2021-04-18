DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 929 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,242,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $99.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

