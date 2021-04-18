DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Envista by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Envista by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $605,611.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,731.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,127 shares of company stock worth $11,901,061. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

