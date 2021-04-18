Detalus Advisors LLC Has $152,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.