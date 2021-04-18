Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 0.6% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. 3,199,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,702,032. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

