Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases 211 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,123,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

