Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.63. 3,252,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $382.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.14 and a 200-day moving average of $342.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

