Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.19.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $215.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -448.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.00. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock worth $93,019,014. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

