Dfpg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dfpg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $546.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

