Dfpg Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $606,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 62,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.