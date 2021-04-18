Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $43.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,296.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,092.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,845.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.