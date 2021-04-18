Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 563,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 285,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

