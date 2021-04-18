Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $904,718.42

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $904,718.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.41 or 0.00582572 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

