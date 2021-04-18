Dimecoin Hits Market Cap of $8.11 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $15,518.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003097 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003078 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.00375258 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

