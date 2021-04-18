Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $56,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MGE Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

MGEE opened at $74.02 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

