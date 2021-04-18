Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.03 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,672,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,930 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Banc of California worth $54,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Banc of California by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.24 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

