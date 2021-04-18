Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $54.44 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $54,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $418.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.44. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $423.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

