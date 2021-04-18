Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 124,858 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,858 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $55,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

