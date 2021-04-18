Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 45,307 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.69% of Premier Financial worth $57,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 76,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

