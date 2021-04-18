Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 67,595 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $56,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 850,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

