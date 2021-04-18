Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 94,930 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,672,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Banc of California worth $54,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $18.24 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

