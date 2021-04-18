DnB Asset Management AS Buys 4,536 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.25 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $205.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.