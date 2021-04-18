DnB Asset Management AS Has $163.19 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $163,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $153.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.21 and its 200-day moving average is $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

