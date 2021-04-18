DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,449,183 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,449,183 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle worth $118,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $247,968,000 after buying an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $227.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

