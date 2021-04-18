DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 71,979 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.25 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

