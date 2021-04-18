Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 165.06% and a negative return on equity of 104.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,278,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

