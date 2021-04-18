Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $8.42 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $378.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.92 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

