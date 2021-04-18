Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,452 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,223 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.5% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.08 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

