DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.7% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,320.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

DKNG stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.