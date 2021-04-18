Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $207.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00068001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00682927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.