Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.09.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

