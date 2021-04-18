DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSE KSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 16,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

