easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESYJY. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

