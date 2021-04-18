easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESYJY. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.