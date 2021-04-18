Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 187 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,570,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $134.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $133.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

