eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of eGain worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 92,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eGain by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 118.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

