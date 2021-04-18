Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $142.99 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.60.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 7,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

