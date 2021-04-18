Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.32. 1,435,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,944. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,186,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 249,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.