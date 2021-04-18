Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.