Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the March 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ELSSF remained flat at $$17.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Elis has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

