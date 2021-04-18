Ellaism (ELLA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $210.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Ellaism has a market cap of $244,760.14 and $210.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.81 or 0.03901774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,957,972 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906,640 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

