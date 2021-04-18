Elrond ERD Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00066560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00282506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00719708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.02 or 0.99722414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00851912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond ERD Coin Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.