Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 397,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.