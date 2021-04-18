Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $25.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.12 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.21 million to $128.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $109.22 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $125.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 64,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,483,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 858,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

